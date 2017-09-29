Pirelli sets IPO price at 6.5 euros per share

MILAN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli said on Friday it had priced its initial public share offering (IPO) at 6.5 euros ($7.65) per share.

It said shares were expected to start trading on the Milan stock market on October 4.

The IPO will raise between 2.275 billion and 2.6 billion euros depending on whether an over-allotment option is exercised, it said.

On Thursday a source said Pirelli was expected to set its IPO price at 6.5 euros a share.