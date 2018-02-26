FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 26, 2018 / 12:35 PM / a day ago

Pirelli sees operating profit rising 8 pct in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s Pirelli forecast on Monday that adjusted operating profit would rise at least 8 percent in 2018 as it pushes to increase the share of its sales from high-margin premium tyres to 60 percent.

The tyremaker reported a 9.7 percent rise in 2017 adjusted operating profit before start-up costs to 926.6 million euros.

The results were a shade under Pirelli’s own forecast for adjusted operating profit before non-recurring and restructuring charges and start-up costs of around 930 million euros ($1.15 billion), compared with 844 million euros the year earlier.

Shares were down 0.6 percent at 1227 GMT.

$1 = 0.8119 euros Reporting by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.