MEDIA-Poland's PKN and Lithuania's railways to sign transport fees deal - paper

WARSAW, June 27 (Reuters) -

* The Lithuanian unit of state-run Polish refiner PKN, Orlen Lietuva, and Lithuanian railways firm Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai will on Wednesday sign an agreement in Vilnius ending a long dispute over PKN's costs for fuel transportation in Lithuania, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting unnamed sources.

* The paper said PKN had negotiated new transport tariffs that could bring significant savings related to fuel transportation from its refinery in Mazeikiai.

* Transportation costs have weighed on Mazeikiai's results and in the past PKN has decided to write down the value of its Lithuanian refinery.

* Puls Biznesu said the agreement was possible after the parliamentary election in Lithuania last October, which triggered management reshuffles in state-run firms, including the railways.

* PKN's Chief Executive Wojciech Jasinski and Lithuania's new Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis will be present at the agreement signing ceremony on Wednesday.

