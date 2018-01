WARSAW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest bank by assets PKO BP said on Tuesday it plans to issue 10-year subordinate bonds worth up to 1 billion zlotys ($299.51 million).

It said that funds raised would go towards Tier 2 supplementary capital. ($1 = 3.3388 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper and Justyna Pawlak; Writing by Lidia Kelly)