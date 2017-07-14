FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland's Play final IPO price set at 36 zlotys/share
July 14, 2017 / 5:20 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Poland's Play final IPO price set at 36 zlotys/share

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 14 (Reuters) - Play Communications S.A. IPO-PLY.WA:

* The offer price in the company's initial public offering (IPO) has been set at 36 zlotys ($9.72) per share, identical for retail investors and institutional investors, Play says in a statement

* It was also determined that the offering will include a maximum number of shares, that is 121,572,621 existing ordinary shares of PLAY Communications S.A.

* The total value of the offering will amount to 4.4 billion zlotys if there are no stabilisation transactions and over-allotment option is exercised in full, and 4.0 billion zlotys excluding the over-allotment option

Source text: bit.ly/2tSgA9J

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7037 zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goettig

