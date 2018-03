WARSAW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Polish telecoms operator Play Communications expects its investment in 2018 just short of 800 million zlotys ($234.08 million) it spent last year, the company’s Chief Executive Jorgen Bang-Jensen said on Wednesday.

“(We expect investment in 2018) just short of 800 mln zlotys this year,” the CEO said. ($1 = 3.4177 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)