BRIEF-Croatia's Podravka reports fall in H1 net profit, sales

ZAGREB, July 28 (Reuters) - Croatian food group Podravka : * Half-year net profit fell 74.5 percent to 24.8 million kuna on higher costs related to stock options, higher severance payment costs and lower profitability of Slovenia-based food firm Zito. * Sales fell 1.9 percent to 1.95 billion kuna ($307.77 million) due to lower contributions from its beverage and meat segments. * Net profit fell 74.5 percent to 24.8 million kuna on higher costs related to stock options, higher severance payment costs and lower profitability of Slovenia-based food firm Zito. * EBITDA fell 36.9 percent to 140 million kuna. * Sales in Russia and the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States rose 8.7 percent while sales in the Balkan region fell 4.7 percent. ($1 = 6.3358 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Jason Neely)