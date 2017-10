WARSAW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Polish state Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) sold on Friday 4-year bonds worth 500 million zloty ($137.50 million), mainly to mutual and pension funds, the lender said.

BGK said in a statement that the margin amounted to 42 basis points over the WIBOR rate and that it does not plan any more such issues this year. ($1 = 3.6363 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editibg by Justyna Pawlak)