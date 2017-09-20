Poland not planning changes in sectoral taxes, VAT for now - deputy PM

WARSAW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Poland is currently not planning to introduce changes in sectoral taxes on banks and the mining sector as well as in the value added tax (VAT), Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

“For now, we are not planning changes in sectoral taxes. We are also not planning changes in VAT,” Morawiecki, who is also economy minister, told a news conference.

Management of the state-run copper miner KGHM called earlier in September for changes in the mining tax to be introduced in 2018 to allow the firm to invest more. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig)