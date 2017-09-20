FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland not planning changes in sectoral taxes, VAT for now - deputy PM
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 20, 2017 / 11:06 AM / a month ago

Poland not planning changes in sectoral taxes, VAT for now - deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Poland is currently not planning to introduce changes in sectoral taxes on banks and the mining sector as well as in the value added tax (VAT), Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

“For now, we are not planning changes in sectoral taxes. We are also not planning changes in VAT,” Morawiecki, who is also economy minister, told a news conference.

Management of the state-run copper miner KGHM called earlier in September for changes in the mining tax to be introduced in 2018 to allow the firm to invest more. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.