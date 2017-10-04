FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's c.bank head says he expects stable rates by end-2018
October 4, 2017

Poland's c.bank head says he expects stable rates by end-2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank will likely keep the benchmark interest rate at its current all-time low of 1.5 percent until the end of 2018, the bank’s Governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday.

“I would expect a stabilisation of interest rates until the end of 2018,” he told a news conference.

Glapinski also said the central bank currently expects inflation to ease to 1.5 percent in the coming quarters from 2.2 percent hit in September. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

