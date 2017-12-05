FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish c.bank governor expects rates to stay flat until end of 2018
December 5, 2017 / 4:31 PM / 2 days ago

Polish c.bank governor expects rates to stay flat until end of 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Interest rates in Poland will likely remain unchanged until the end of 2018 if current central bank forecasts are confirmed, the bank’s Governor Adam Glapinski said on Tuesday, reiterating his previous stance despite a November jump in inflation.

“The data do not... change my stance,” Glapinski told a news conference after the bank decided to keep rates unchanged.

“I expect that until the end of 2018 interest rates will remain at their current level if the projection is close to reality,” he said, referring to the central bank’s forecasts for inflation and economic growth. (Reporting by Bartosz Chmielewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

