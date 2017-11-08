Poland's central bank sets new reserve requirements

WARSAW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Polish central bank said on Wednesday it will set its reserve requirement ratio for deposits of two years and longer at 0 percent starting from March 2018.

The central bank, which earlier in the day left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 1.50 percent, said in a statement that the current level of rates keeps growth balanced.

It also said that its new projections support estimates that consumer prices index will stay at around 2.5 percent in coming years.