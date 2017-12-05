FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish c.bank expects inflation to stay close to target in coming years
December 5, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 2 days ago

Polish c.bank expects inflation to stay close to target in coming years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s inflation will remain close to the central bank’s 2.5 percent inflation target in the coming years, the bank said on Tuesday, explaining its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) also said in a statement that a rise in food and energy prices has increased the current level of inflation, with underlying - or core - inflation still remaining at a “low” level. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

