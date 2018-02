WARSAW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s finance ministry had the equivalent of 6.3 billion euros ($7.86 billion) in foreign currencies at its disposal at the end of January compared with 3.8 billion euros a month earlier, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8012 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)