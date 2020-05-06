Early parliamentary election in Poland cannot be ruled out: PM's aide

A general view of the Polish Parliament during a session in Warsaw, Poland May 5, 2020. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland cannot rule out an early parliamentary election if the political crisis over a presidential vote scheduled in May deepens, Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Michal Dworczyk said on Wednesday.

The Polish Senate on Tuesday rejected a government proposal to hold a May 10 presidential election by postal ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic, a defeat for the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party that had been in a widely anticipated.

The final say on the presidential election rests with the lower house of parliament, where PiS has a fragile majority. Some lawmakers in the PiS coalition partner had said they were against holding the presidential election in May.

“We hope that there will be enough lawmakers who...will adopt the draft bill. However, one also has to consider options in which the bill is not backed and then we will have to deal with a very serious political crisis,” Dworczyk said on public radio.

“I think that such discussions have to be very cautious, but a scenario in which early elections take place cannot be excluded,” he also said.