Plane makes emergency landing at Warsaw airport-no casualties
January 10, 2018 / 7:34 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Plane makes emergency landing at Warsaw airport-no casualties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - An aircraft of Polish national career LOT made an emergency landing on its belly after its wheels failed to extend at Warsaw’s Okecie airport on Wednesday, the Zet private radio station reported.

The airport said on its Twitter account no casualties were reported, adding a rescue operation was continuing and the airport was closed temporarily.

“Nothing happened to passengers,” the airport added in a statement. The radio said the plane had been flying from Krakow to Warsaw.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, Editing by William Maclean; Writing by Marcin Goclowski

