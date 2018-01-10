FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Warsaw airport re-opens after plane emergency landing, no casualties
Sections
Featured
Nifty hits record high in midday trade
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty hits record high in midday trade
China stuck in petroleum Catch-22
Breakingviews
China stuck in petroleum Catch-22
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
World
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 10, 2018 / 7:34 PM / in 9 hours

Warsaw airport re-opens after plane emergency landing, no casualties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Warsaw’s Chopin Airport was re-opened on Wednesday at around 2230 GMT/1730 ET following a four-hour closure after an aircraft of Polish national carrier LOT with 63 people on board made an emergency landing on its belly due to its wheels’ failure.

“Nothing happened to passengers,” the airport said in a statement. The plane, Bombardier Dash Q400, had been flying from Krakow to Warsaw.

There were 59 passengers and four crew members on board.

State news agency PAP said that the plane crew was signalling a chassis failure. During the landing manoeuvre it was forced to close down its front wheels, PAP also said.

The last time Warsaw airport witnessed an emergency landing on the aircraft’s belly was in 2011, when LOT’s Boeing 767-300ER flying from Newark was unable to extend its wheels. There were no casualties.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goclowski, Editing by William Maclean and Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.