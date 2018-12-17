EU court orders Poland to suspend judicial overhaul law

General view of Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The European Court of Justice ruled on Monday that Poland must immediately suspend a new law that lowered the age of retirement of its Supreme Court judges, provisionally backing the European Commission in its battle with Warsaw.

The top court had already asked Poland in an interim judgment in October to halt the overhaul of its Supreme Court and to reinstate judges forced into early retirement. The court on Monday backed this ruling, saying the suspension of the Polish law was justified.