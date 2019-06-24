EU's top court finds cutting retirement age for Poland's Supreme Court unlawful

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s highest court ruled on Monday that Poland’s judiciary reform to lower the retirement age for the country’s supreme court judges was against EU law, in a blow to the Polish eurosceptic government.

“The Polish legislation concerning the lowering of the retirement age of judges of the Supreme Court is contrary to EU law,” the court said in a statement.

“The measures at issue breach the principles of the irremovability of judges and judicial independence,” it said.