EU asks Poland not to proceed with law on judges without consulting Venice Commission

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission asked Poland to hold off adopting a draft law that would punish judges for questioning the legality of government reforms and applying EU law, until Warsaw consults the Venice Commission of constitutional law experts of the Council of Europe.

The Commission, the guardian of European Union treaties that trump all national laws, also said that before proceeding with the draft law on judges, Polish authorities should consider available case law of the European Court of Justice — signaling existing rulings contradicted the planned Polish legislation.

“Commission Vice President Vera Jourova sent a letter yesterday to the president, speakers of the Sejm and the Senate, and to the Polish prime minister about the draft legislation introduced in the Polish parliament, that raises concerns of the Commission,” Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said.

“In her letter, Vice President Jourova strongly encourages the Polish authorities to consult the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission on this draft legislation and invites all state organs not to take forwards the proceedings on the new draft legislation before carrying out all the necessary consultations with all stake holders,” he said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely with a strong expectation that Poland will take full account of the case law of the Court of Justice,” he said.