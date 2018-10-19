EU top court rules to freeze Poland's overhaul of Supreme Court

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Court of Justice - the highest court of the European Union - issued on Friday an injunction against the implementation of Poland’s new law on the Supreme Court, freezing any changes to the existing system.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives for the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, asked by reporters on the sidelines of an EU-Asia summit if Poland received the ECJ’s decision on the interim measures to freeze the implementation of Warsaw’s Supreme Court overhaul, said:

“In the last hours... a notification arrived from the European Court of Justice, I can say that certainly after thorough analysis we will take a position.”

The ECJ was not immediately available for comment.