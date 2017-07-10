Poland - Factors to Watch July 10

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

INFLATION

Poland's central bank is expected to release at 0700 GMT its new inflation and economic growth forecasts, known as the inflation projection.

RATING

Fitch agency affirmed late on Friday Poland's 'A-' rating, outlook stable.

BRASTER

Producer of medical equipment for self-examination of breasts is opening subscription for its new shares to individual investors on Monday, Puls Biznesu reported.

SUPPORT FOR POLITICAL PARTIES

Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party would beat the coalition of opposition parties Civic Platform (PO) and Nowoczesna if elections took place now, an opinion poll conducted for Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily showed on Monday.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

