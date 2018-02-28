Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 28

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Poland’s statistics office to release fourth-quarter GDP data at 0900.

DEBT

The finance ministry to publish debt supply for March at 1400.

PKN ORLEN, LOTOS

PKN Orlen, which is taking over its smaller rival Lotos may conditionally buy 34 percent of shares in the company from the state and then announce a share tender, which would bring PKN’s total stake in Lotos to 66 percent, according to one of the possible scenarios, reported by the daily Rzeczpospolita.

PKN estimates that the merger will help it cut costs by a few hundred million zlotys a year, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

PGNIG, GAZPROM

Polish state-run gas firm PGNiG upholds its stance that Gazprom has breached EU’s antimonopoly law and should be penalized, Parkiet daily said quoting PGNiG press office.

NORTH FISH

North Fish, a brand owned by a company controlled by a Polish businessman Michal Solowow plans to open fish restaurants in Britain, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting the company representatives.

EUROCASH

Polish retail and wholesale group Eurocash wants to become the dominant supermarket chain in Poland, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

HOLOCAUST LAW

The Polish parliament delayed a debate on Tuesday on whether to designate a day to remember Poles who saved Jews during World War Two, with the opposition saying it was bad timing as the country faces international pressure over a new Holocaust law.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.3831 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)