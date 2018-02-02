FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 2, 2018 / 7:21 AM / a day ago

Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PLAY

Mobile operator Play plans to accelerate investment in its network this year and wants to build over 1,000 cell towers in 2018, Play Chief Executive Joergen Bank-Jensen said, according to the newspaper Parkiet.

WIRTUALNA POLSKA

Publisher Wirtualna Polska Holding is in talks with Polish and foreign entities - mainly from the e-commerce sector - regarding their takeover, Wirtualna’s Chief Executive Jacek Swiderski told the newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

FURNITURE INDUSTRY

The value of the furniture market in Poland may grow by about 7 percent in 2018 to 50 billion zlotys ($15.05 billion), Parkiet reported.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.3222 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
