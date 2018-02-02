Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 3

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

Mobile operator Play plans to accelerate investment in its network this year and wants to build over 1,000 cell towers in 2018, Play Chief Executive Joergen Bank-Jensen said, according to the newspaper Parkiet.

Publisher Wirtualna Polska Holding is in talks with Polish and foreign entities - mainly from the e-commerce sector - regarding their takeover, Wirtualna’s Chief Executive Jacek Swiderski told the newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

The value of the furniture market in Poland may grow by about 7 percent in 2018 to 50 billion zlotys ($15.05 billion), Parkiet reported.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau, editing by Larry King)