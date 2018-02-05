Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 5

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

SUPPORT FOR HOLOCAUST ANTI-DEFAMATION BILL

Thirty-nine percent of Poles would put on hold the implementation of the bill penalising the use of phrases suggesting Poland’s complicity in the Holocaust, while 36 percent would enact the bill despite criticism from Israel and some other countries, a poll by Rzeczpospolita daily showed.

PATRIOT MISSILE DEFENCE

Poland may sign a deal with U.S. firm Raytheon to purchase the first two batteries of the Patriot missile defence system on March 30, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

PKN ORLEN

Changes in the supervisory board of Poland’s top refiner PKN Orlen signal that the energy minister wants to have real control over the company which thanks to the strong political position of the company’s chief executive has evaded this control, Puls Biznesu reported.

ING BANK SLASKI

ING is carrying out a strategy of organic growth in Poland, international head of ING, Ralph Hamers, told Rzeczpospolita daily.

REGULATOR ON CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE

Poland’s financial supervisor KNF is analysing whether to inform the prosecutor’s office that one of the country’s cryptocurrency exchanges may be breaking the law on payment services, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported.

SMOG

Poland’s energy ministry is analysing whether to lower the value added tax (VAT) on night-time electric energy to fight smog, Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)