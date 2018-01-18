Poland - Factors to Watch Jan 18

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PKN ORLEN

Poland’s biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen plans to reverse a 0.8 billion zlotys ($234.32 million) impairment related to Orlen Lietuva due to the unit’s better than expected results, PKN said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

SMOG

Poland’s new law on heating tariffs which was designed to encourage citizens to switch to modern, cleaner boilers will result in higher heating costs for households, Parkiet daily said citing calculations by antismog campaigners.

Also, the energy ministry has resigned from tightening regulations defining the acceptable content of sulphur in coal, which environmentalists had hoped would help remove the worst-quality coal from the market and improve air quality, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.

POWER CAPACITY

Poland’s new law on power capacity scheme comes into force on Thursday, but the changes still need to be accepted by the European Commission, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

ORANGE POLSKA

Orange Polish unit plans to invest around 4.2 billion zlotys ($1.23 billion) in the next five years in fibre and fast mobile network, Orange Polska CEO told Rzeczpospolita daily.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.4171 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)