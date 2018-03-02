Poland - Factors to Watch March 2

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

CD PROJEKT

Poland’s biggest video games developer CD Projekt will replace IT firm Asseco Poland in Warsaw’s index of the 20 biggest and most liquid companies WIG20 effective from March 17, the bourse said on Thursday.

RENEWABLE SOURCES OF ENERGY

Poland’s government has still not dealt with another amendment to the renewables law as it includes mistakes, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources at the energy ministry.

PKN ORLEN

Trade unions at oil refiner PKN have reached an agreement with the management over salary increase and one-off benefits, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting the company’s statement.

JERONIMO MARTINS

Listing supermarket chain Biedronka on the Warsaw bourse is still an option, Rzeczpospolita daily quoted Jeronimo Martins CEO as saying.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

($1 = 3.3831 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)