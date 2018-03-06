Poland - Factors to Watch March 6

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PGE

Poland’s biggest power group, PGE, to report 2017 results. Early estimates envisaged a net profit of 2.6 billion zlotys ($762.42 million) in 2017.

PFR, GPW, TASE

Poland’s state fund PFR could support Warsaw stock exchange GPW in its bid to buy a 72 percent stake in Tel-Aviv stock exchange TASE in a transaction worth 490 million zloty ($144.54 million), Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

In February Reuters reported that more than 10 exchanges, including Warsaw, have shown interest in buying TASE.

PARTY POLL

Poland’s ruling coalition of right wing Law and Justice (PiS) and two smaller parties’ support in recent public opinion poll conducted by IBRiS pollster dropped over 3 percent to 39 percent, Rzeczpospolita said. The biggest opposition party, Civic Platform (PO), enjoys an almost 23 percent support, while third party - leftist SLD, has almost 10 percent.

JP MORGAN

Polish government will support JP Morgan with a 20.2 million zloty ($5.96 million) grant, as the American giant is to build its service centre in Warsaw and hire 3,000-5,000 people, Puls Biznesu daily said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.3900 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)