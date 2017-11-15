Poland - Factors to Watch Nov 15

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PZU

Poland’s biggest insurer PZU said on Wednesday net profit rose 8 percent year on year to 700 million zloty ($194 million) in the third quarter, above analysts’ forecasts, as the consolidation of recently-bought Pekao SA offset the financial cost of violent storms that hit Poland last summer.

RATES

If inflation continues to grow at the beginning of 2018, heading to its 2.5 percent target, it might be a good moment for the Monetary Policy Council to consider a “small” interest rate hike, Rzeczpospolita daily quoted hawkish rate-setter Lukasz Hardt as saying.

BORYSZEW

Polish investor Krzysztof Moska is interested in taking over the chemical unit of Boryszew, owned by billionaire Roman Karkosik, Parkiet daily said quoting Moska.

PLAY

Play has become the No.1 mobile operator in Poland overtaking its traditional rival - Orange Polska, Rzeczpospolita daily said citing Play third quarter financial results.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

