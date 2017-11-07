Poland - Factors to Watch Nov. 7

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DEBT SUPPLY

The finance ministry is expected to publish details of the supply for Thursday switch tender at 1100 GMT.

TRADE ON SUNDAY

The foreign affairs ministry said in order to introduce the planned ban on Sunday trade, the proposed legislation’s compatibility with European Union rules needs to be analysed, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said. The draft bill was to be discussed in parliament this week.

BANK PEKAO

Poland’s No.2 lender Bank Pekao SA may present its new strategy on Wednesday, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

EMPERIA

Lithuanian retail group Maxima is interested in taking over Polish Emperia Group, which owns the Stokrotka chain, Parkiet daily said.

COAL SHORTAGE

Polish energy producers complain that they lack coal just before the start of the winter heating season, Parkiet said.

EURO

Poland should immediately declare its interest in joining the euro zone to improve its position within the integrating European Union, former central bank governor and prime minister Marek Belka told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

Belka also said that Poland should join the euro zone at the euro rate to zloty close to the current one.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)