Poland - Factors to Watch Nov.24

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Poland’s statistics office to release October unemployment data at 0900 GMT.

ELECTION

A bill sponsored by Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party will undermine the fairness of elections, opposition deputies said in parliament on Thursday.

EMPERIA

Polish retail group Emperia said that Lithuanian Maxima Grupe will announce a tender on Friday to buy all Emperia’s shares for at least 100 zlotys per share, which would value the potential deal at around 1.2 billion zlotys ($337.96 million).

IT

Poland’s state pension agency ZUS will likely announce a tender to select a contractor who will develop its key IT system for a few hundred million zlotys, Parkiet quoted ZUS board member as saying.

SALARIES

In 2016 the median salary in Poland rose by 6.6 percent compared to 2014 to 3,510 zlotys, Gazeta Wyborcza said citing the statistics office data.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

