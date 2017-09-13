Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 13

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Polish central bank will release current account data for July. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a deficit of 675 million euros ($805.88 million).

UTILITIES PRICES

Poles will likely pay slightly more for electricity, natural gas and heating in 2018, head of energy market regulator Maciej Bando told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

PENSION REFORM

It would be best to transfer all assets amassed in state-guaranteed pension funds - called OFE - into the state pension agency ZUS instead of shifting 75 percent of the assets into individual pension accounts, senior government official Henryk Kowalczyk told state news agency PAP, in comments standing in contrast to an earlier plan.

In December last year, the government’s economic committee approved a plan to transfer 75 percent of the assets amassed in OFE to private pension accounts managed by investment funds.

MINIMUM WAGE

The government approved on Tuesday a plan to raise the minimum monthly wage to 2100 zlotys ($590.73) in 2018, Rzeczpospolita daily reported. The minimum wage will thus reach 47.3 percent of the expected average wage next year, one of the highest levels in the European Union.

EBRD ON PRIVATISATION

Poland should lower its “surprising” level of state control over the economy, particularly in the banking and energy sectors, and speed up privatisations, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s president said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)