Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 15
September 15, 2017 / 5:53 AM / a month ago

Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BUDGET

In the January-August period, budget surplus amounted to 2 billion zloty ($556.64 million), minister in Prime Minister’s chancellery Henryk Kowalczyk was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.

PENSIONS

The government will decide within months about the fate of private pension funds, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was quoted as saying by tabloid Fakt. Earlier, the government had planned to overhaul the system at the start of 2018.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.5930 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)

