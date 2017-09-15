Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 15

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BUDGET

In the January-August period, budget surplus amounted to 2 billion zloty ($556.64 million), minister in Prime Minister’s chancellery Henryk Kowalczyk was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.

PENSIONS

The government will decide within months about the fate of private pension funds, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was quoted as saying by tabloid Fakt. Earlier, the government had planned to overhaul the system at the start of 2018.

