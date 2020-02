FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference to kick off the France's national lottery operator Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) listing with the opening of the share subscription process in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that France and Poland should consider cooperation in nuclear energy.

“It would be good for France and Poland to examine together the possibility of collaboration in the nuclear domain,” Le Maire said during an economic forum in Poland.

Poland generates most of its electricity from coal but plans to build its first nuclear power station to reduce carbon emissions.