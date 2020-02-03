Macron: France neither pro-Russian nor anti-Russian but simply pro-European

French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish President Andrzej Duda attend the welcoming ceremony in Warsaw, Poland February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday that France was neither pro-Russian nor anti-Russian but simply pro-European.

Macron, speaking during his first visit to Poland since he became president, said he hoped the Polish people could trust Europe to protect them if they were attacked, and that European countries needed to be firm with Russia.

“We need to be demanding in our political dialogue with Russia,” Macron said at a news conference in Warsaw.