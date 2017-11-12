FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German war reparations 'matter of honour' for Poland
#World News
November 12, 2017 / 3:06 AM / in a day

German war reparations 'matter of honour' for Poland

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KRAKOW, Poland (Reuters) - Demanding reparations from Germany for its actions in Poland during World War Two is a matter of honour for Warsaw, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Polish ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, said on Saturday.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling party Law and Justice speaks during celebrations marking 99th anniversary of Polish independence in Krakow Poland November 11, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki via REUTERS

The issue of reparations, revived by Poland’s eurosceptic PiS after decades of improving relations with Germany, could escalate tensions between the two European Union members.

In September Polish parliamentary legal experts ruled that Warsaw has the right to demand reparations from Germany, although Poland’s foreign minister indicated that no immediate claim would be made.

“The French were paid, Jews were paid, many other nations were paid for the losses they suffered during World War Two. Poles were not,” Kaczynski said.

“It is not only about material funds. It is about our status, our honour ... And this is not theatre. This is our demand, a totally serious demand,” added Kaczynski, Poland’s de facto leader.

The PiS government, deeply distrustful of Germany, has raised calls for wartime compensation in recent months but Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski has said further analysis was needed before any claims were lodged.

Six million Poles, including three million Polish Jews, were killed during the war, and the capital Warsaw was razed to the ground in 1944 after a failed uprising in which 200,000 civilians died.

Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Clelia Oziel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
