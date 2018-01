WARSAW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Poland’s finance ministry has selected five banks to help it conduct a planned 8.5-year euro-denominated green-bond issue, the ministry said on Tuesday.

The banks’ consortium includes BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, Societe Generale and PKO BP. The timing of the bond issue will depend on market conditions, the ministry also said. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)