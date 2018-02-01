FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 11:25 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Polish PM Morawiecki says Poland will never limit Holocaust debate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday that Poland would never limit the freedom to debate the Holocaust and that Warsaw understood Israel’s emotions about the issue.

“We will never limit the freedom to debate the Holocaust,” Morawiecki said on the Polish state television TVP.

“We understand the emotions of Israel. We need a lot of work to make our common, often complicated, history possible to tell together.”

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Anna Koper; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by William Maclean

