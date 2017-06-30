Warburg Pincus looking to sell Polish cable operator Inea -sources

WARSAW, June 30 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is considering selling its controlling stake in Polish cable operator Inea, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Warburg Pincus invested in Inea in 2013 when then operator had 169,000 clients. Now it has around 240,000 customers and revenue of 281 million zlotys ($75.83 million).

Inea, which operates mostly in the west of Poland, competes with bigger rivals such as Vectra or Liberty Global unit UPC Polska, which last year agreed to buy Multimedia Polska for 3 billion zlotys.

UPC was also cited by one industry source as a potential bidder for Inea, which is valued at a few hundred million zlotys. Investment bankers also point to private equity or infrastructure funds that might be interested in the asset.

Warburg Pincus and UPC were not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 3.7057 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Lidia Kelly and David Evans)