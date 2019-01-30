Last missing miner rescued from Polish mine after tremor

WARSAW (Reuters) - Rescue teams on Wednesday saved the last miner missing after an earth tremor struck a copper mine near the Polish town of Rudna, 70 miles east of the German border, the mine’s owner said.

KGHM Polska Miedz initially reported 14 miners missing after the tremor hit the mine early on Tuesday afternoon, 770 metres below the earth’s surface. All but one of the miners were found on Tuesday. Some had suffered injuries and one of them was in a serious condition.

“Miner missing in Rudna mine is alive! He came to the rescue team on his own,” KGHM tweeted, giving no further details of the miner’s health. The man was inside the mining machine that saved him from falling rocks, KGHM said.

In 2016, eight miners died after a tremor caused rockfalls deep underground at the same mine, which is Europe’s largest copper mine.