Polish PM: Strengthen NATO's eastern flank in response to Russia

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday that NATO’s eastern flank needed to be strengthened in response to Russia’s aggressive policy.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives to deliver a speech during a debate on the future of Europe at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

“NATO’s eastern flank needs to be strengthened because Russia’s aggressive policy has not, unfortunately, ended,” Morawiecki told a news conference as he commented on U.S. President Donald Trump’s Monday meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

“This aggression hasn’t diminished in any way. President Trump must have come to the same conclusions,” Morawiecki said.