INTERVIEW-Funding nuclear project could hit Polish utilities' ratings - Fitch

WARSAW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s state-run utilities could put their credit ratings under pressure if they decide to finance the country’s first nuclear power station on their own, Fitch Rating analysts said.

Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski wants to build a nuclear power plant to reduce carbon emissions in the coal-dependant country, although he still needs government approval for the project to get off the ground.

The project, announced in 2009, has been hit by several delays, with financing posing one of the main obstacles.

State-run PGE, Poland’s biggest power firm, is responsible for the project and in 2015 agreed to sell a third of its stake to three other state-run companies - KGHM, Enea and Tauron.

However, progress has since stalled.

“If the utilities decide to get involved in building the nuclear power plant and put it on their balance sheets then certainly we will have a close look as this may be negative for the ratings,” Josef Pospíšil, head of Fitch EMEA Utilities & Transport told Reuters.

“I‘m not saying we would downgrade them immediately, but definitely a plan to build it without any support scheme would be a negative sign,” he added.

Tchorzewski has said Poland wants to finance the project on its own, and plans to have the first 1-gigawatt (GW) unit of the plant ready by 2029.

Fitch currently rates PGE at BBB+, while Enea and Tauron are rated at BBB, all with stable outlooks.

“Polish utilities will be substantially leveraged already in 2021-22, so we do not see substantial financial headroom for such investment. The planned 3 GW (gigawatt) nuclear power plant could cost about 50-60 billion zlotys ($14-17 billion) so it is a massive amount,” Pospíšil said.

The pro-coal conservative and nationalist ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), which has introduced regulations that hit the wind farm business, will soon have to decide what other energy sources it will develop as coal deposits shrink.

“Then the question is what the alternative is. Is it offshore wind? This technology may be more expensive than coal now, but by 2025 offshore wind will be more economic due to the fall in costs,” Pospíšil said.