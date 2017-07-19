FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Kaczynski says EU's call to halt court reforms 'political'
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
#World News
July 19, 2017 / 7:03 PM / 21 days ago

Poland's Kaczynski says EU's call to halt court reforms 'political'

Leader of Law and Justice party Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks during a press conference in Warsaw, Poland July 14, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Commission's warning to Warsaw to halt its judiciary reforms is political and the EU should not be meddling in the matter, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, said on Wednesday.

"Those matters that we are dealing with right now belong exclusively to the jurisdiction of the country, so what we have here is an abuse (of their powers)," Kaczynski, Poland's de-facto leader, told the state television TVP.

"It's simply an action that has a political character."

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

