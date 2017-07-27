FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Kaczynski says sticking to judicial reform plans: TV
#World News
July 27, 2017 / 5:11 PM / 13 days ago

Poland's Kaczynski says sticking to judicial reform plans: TV

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) speaks at a news conference in Warsaw, Poland May 15, 2017.Kacper Pempel/Files

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's ruling Law and Justice party is sticking to its plans to reform the judiciary but will wait for proposals from President Andrzej Duda before taking further action, its head Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Thursday.

Kaczynski told private broadcaster TV Trwam Duda's veto this week of two bills to overhaul the Supreme Court and the National Council of the Judiciary was a "very serious mistake", but the focus needed to be on how to proceed.

"This means there will be a reform, a radical reform...Partial reform won't change anything," Kaczynski said.

Duda said earlier this week he would present his own draft bills on overhauling the judicial system within two months.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Pawel Sobczak; editing by John Stonestreet

