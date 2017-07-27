Poland's Kaczynski says sticking to judicial reform plans: TV

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's ruling Law and Justice party is sticking to its plans to reform the judiciary but will wait for proposals from President Andrzej Duda before taking further action, its head Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Thursday.

Kaczynski told private broadcaster TV Trwam Duda's veto this week of two bills to overhaul the Supreme Court and the National Council of the Judiciary was a "very serious mistake", but the focus needed to be on how to proceed.

"This means there will be a reform, a radical reform...Partial reform won't change anything," Kaczynski said.

Duda said earlier this week he would present his own draft bills on overhauling the judicial system within two months.