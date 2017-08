WARSAW, July 22 (Reuters) - Poland's upper house of parliament approved on Saturday the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's Supreme Court reform bill denounced by critics as undermining the separation of powers between executive and judiciary.

To become law, the bill now needs to be signed by President Andrzej Duda, an ally of PiS. (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak; editing by Justyna Pawlak)