12 days ago
Polish liberal opposition ahead of ruling party in newest poll
#World News
July 28, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 12 days ago

Polish liberal opposition ahead of ruling party in newest poll

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - An opinion poll conducted after the Polish president vetoed judicial reforms gives the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) 32 percent support, with the liberal opposition parties Civic Platform (PO) and Nowoczesna together on 35 percent, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

The poll conducted on July 25 by Kantar Public and released by Rzeczpospolita on its website on Friday measured the combined support for the PiS-led coalition of three parties, and the combined support for PO and Nowoczesna.

The anti-establishment party Kukiz'15 had 13 percent support. Kukiz'15 supported President Andrzej Duda's veto of the reforms.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alison Williams

