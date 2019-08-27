Poland's ruling party holds ground before October vote: poll

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party would still win the largest number of seats in parliamentary elections scheduled for October, according to a poll released on Tuesday.

Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski gestures as he speaks during a party convention ahead of the EU election, in Krakow, Poland May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files

A poll showed PiS with 41% support, just down from 42% on Jul. 26-27, while its main rival, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), was unchanged at 25%. The leftist coalition Lewica rose 3 percentage points to 13%.

The ruling party’s ability to form a governing coalition in such circumstances would depend on the mix of parties that got seats in the elections - the poll suggested a number of smaller groups would get through.

Poland, the European Union’s biggest eastern member, will hold elections to the lower and upper houses of parliament on Oct. 13 after four years of PiS rule.

The poll was conducted by pollster IBRiS for Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily on Aug. 23-24.

Below are the latest party polls (the newest at the top):

P’ster PiS PO Lewica PSL/Kukiz’15 Konfederacja

IBRiS 41 25 13(+3) 6 5

Kantar 39(-5) 30(+3) 11 6(+2) 6(+1)

PiS - ruling Law and Justice party along with its two small satellite parties.

PO - Civic Platform along with small parties Nowoczesna and others.

Lewica - block of three leftist parties including post-communist SLD and progressive Wiosna.

PSL/Kukiz’15 - agrarian Polish Peasants’ Party and anti-system Kukiz’15 run by rock-star Pawel Kukiz acting together.

Konfederacja - block of far-right parties.