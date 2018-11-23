Poland's opposition demands no-confidence vote for government

Police stand guard outside the Parliament during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw, Poland, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), said on Friday it will submit to parliament a no-confidence motion in the government of the eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS).

Slawomir Neumann, head of the PO parliamentary caucus, told a news conference the motion was in response to a corruption scandal involving the financial sector regulator and the way the government was dealing with it.

PiS holds a safe majority in the parliament, so the motion is seen mainly as a political gesture.