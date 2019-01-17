Man charged with spying for China advised former Polish PM: radio

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish private radio RMF FM, citing confirmation from the Prime Minister’s office, said a Polish man arrested on charges of spying for China last week was an advisor to former Prime Minister Beata Szydlo.

Piotr D., who worked for Orange at the time of his arrest, was hired by PM Szydlo’s office as a security advisor for Pope Francis’ visit to Poland in 2016, RMF FM reports. The government’s press office was immediately unavailable for comment.