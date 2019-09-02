U.S.'s Pence calls for vigilance about Russian election meddling

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence walks outside Hotel Bayerischer Hof during Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany February 16, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

WARSAW (Reuters) - It is necessary to remain alert to Russian interference in elections around the world, United States Vice President Michael Pence said on Monday in Warsaw.

“With its efforts to meddle in elections across Europe and around the world now is the time for us to remain vigilant about the intentions and the actions being taken by Russia,” Pence said during the conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.